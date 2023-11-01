Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SANM opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

