3,068 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

