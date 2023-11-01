Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

