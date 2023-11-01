Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $203,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 50.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 410,736 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,451 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Tapestry by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 59.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

