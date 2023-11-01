Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $212,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.11.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

