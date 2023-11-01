Barclays PLC Buys 234,506 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,506 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WEC opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

About WEC Energy Group



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

