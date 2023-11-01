Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

