Barclays PLC Acquires 15,276 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

