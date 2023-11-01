Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Align Technology worth $50,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,692,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,072,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Align Technology stock opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.63 and a 200-day moving average of $321.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

