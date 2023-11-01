SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

