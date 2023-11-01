Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,766 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

