Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

