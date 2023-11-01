Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 339 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

