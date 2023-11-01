Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.06 and a 200-day moving average of $445.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.