Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

