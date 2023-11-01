Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

LIT stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.