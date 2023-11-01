WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

