Corus Entertainment to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$338.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.60 million.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.