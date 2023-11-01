Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Insider Sells £120,000 in Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Burne sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($146,020.93).

Malcolm Burne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Malcolm Burne acquired 500,000 shares of Milton Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,084.21).

Milton Capital Stock Up 44.8 %

Shares of LON:MII opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.78. Milton Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Milton Capital Company Profile

Milton Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on one or more acquisitions in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

