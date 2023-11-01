Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

