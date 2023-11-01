The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt Purchases 7,685 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.25 ($6,078.43).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
LON ART opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.67 and a beta of -0.02. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.28).
About Artisanal Spirits
