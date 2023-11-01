The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt Purchases 7,685 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt purchased 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.25 ($6,078.43).

LON ART opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.67 and a beta of -0.02. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.28).

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

