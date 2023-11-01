FY2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Cut by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.95 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.70 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.