Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.28. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

