Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marine Products Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Marine Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MPX opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $335.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Marine Products by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

