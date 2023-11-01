Atria Investments Inc Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 192.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

