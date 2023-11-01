iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $101.04.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
