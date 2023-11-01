iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.