Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,982 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average is $252.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

