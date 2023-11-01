Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,890 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.