FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Dye & Durham Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.28.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.90%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.