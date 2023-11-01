FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Dye & Durham Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.83%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DND. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.28.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.90%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.