Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY
Chewy Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.