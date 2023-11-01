Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

