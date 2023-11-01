ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ATN International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATNI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $482.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. ATN International has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in ATN International by 116.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.