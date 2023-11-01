V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

VFC stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

