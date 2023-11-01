ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.65%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its Q4 guidance to $1.19-1.35 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

OGS stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 143.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

