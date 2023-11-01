Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Danone stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

