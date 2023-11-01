Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.49.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

