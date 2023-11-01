Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.15% from the company’s previous close.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 19.4 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.