Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $128.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,922.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

