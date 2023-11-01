Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.37.

Shares of PAYC opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $236.87 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $251,551,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

