Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s current price.

HAYW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hayward has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,250 shares of company stock valued at $933,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Hayward by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Hayward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 663,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,888,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

