Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSTK. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shutterstock by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

