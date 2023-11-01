LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

LendingTree stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LendingTree by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

