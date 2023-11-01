Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 49.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
