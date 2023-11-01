Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE AESI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,749,797.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 over the last 90 days. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

