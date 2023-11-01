Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

TRNS opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.46 million, a PE ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. Transcat has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

