Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.