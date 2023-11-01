Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Raised by Zacks Research

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,071 shares of company stock worth $46,338,260. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

