Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 271,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,455,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

