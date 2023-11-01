ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00. 745,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 857,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $748 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

