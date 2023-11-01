Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

