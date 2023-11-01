American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 504073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

